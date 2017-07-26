CT Darnell Construction Pitches in to Support Austin, TX Area Homeless

Community First! Village’s services building featuring bath and laundry facilities, as well as the village’s medical clinic. “We’re happy to contribute to such an inspired project, and we’re extremely thankful to Nucor and all our other partners for working with us on this.” Travis Darnell, CT Darnell President/Owner

By the end of this year, a 27-acre site just outside of Austin, Texas, will provide about 250 homeless people not only with permanent housing but with a true sense of community. Spearheaded by the faith-based organization Mobile Loaves & Fishes, the Community First! Village features homes measuring roughly 200 square feet (known affectionately as tiny houses), gardens for residents to grow food, communal kitchen and bath facilities, and a host of on-site services, including medical and behavioral health services, a community works program, and full-time property managers and maintenance staff. Every aspect of the Village was planned to foster the kind of relationships among residents that make a community strong.

Strong community is also what built the Village.

Texas-based McCoy’s Building Supply, whose COO,Meagan McCoy Jones sits on the board of MLF, has played a significant role in making the Community First! Village a reality. Along with enlisting the help and support of the construction community that the family-owned business serves, McCoy’s reached out to the construction company that has served them on multiple lumberyard and retail store projects since 2001, CT Darnell Construction, based in Alpharetta, GA.

Working with Nucor, whose steel buildings CT Darnell uses in its construction projects, and other partners who provide installation service and equipment, building insulation, and freight shipping, CT Darnell was able to build two buildings for the Village at $50,000 below cost.

One building serves as a maintenance garage and art workshop, where residents service equipment used in the Village or work on art and craft projects to generate income. In the other building are laundry and bath facilities, as well as the Village’s medical clinic.

CT Darnell Construction plans, designs, and builds facilities in various industries, including lumber and building materials; food service; transportation; and warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing. Its exclusive Sunbelt Rack storage systems have been used in LBM facilities for over 30 years.

To learn more about CT Darnell Construction and Sunbelt Rack storage systems, please call 800-353-0892 or visit ct-darnell.com and sunbelt-rack.com. To learn more about Mobile Loaves & Fishes and Community First! Village, visit http://mlf.org/community-first/.