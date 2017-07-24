Topricin Announces After Burn Cream TV, Radio & Digital Campaign

The commercial is a fun, snarky look at the 'Burns' Family

The Topricin Companies, formerly Topical Biomedics, is announcing a series of media initiatives designed to promote awareness for Topricin’s revolutionary, natural, after-burn skin care product, Topricin After Burn Cream.

Overexposure to the elements is one of the leading causes of long term skin conditions, including cancer. In the short term, overexposure to sun, wind and the elements can negatively affect vacations, downtime and summer activities. While the benefits of using a sun block are known, it’s surprising how many people don’t use sunscreen correctly. More importantly, most consumers don’t know which product to turn to when the sun or elements have taken the fun out of their day.

Topricin After Burn Cream has been scientifically engineered to soothe and calm the skin with 14 bio-medicines including Arnica, Echinacea and Calendula. Topricin After Burn Cream is proven to help reduce sunburn, windburn, blisters, UVR damage, minor scrapes, bug bites, even surgical scars for safe and odorless natural healing. With no aloe to dry out the skin, and no chemicals that can cause irritation or allergic reactions, Topricin After Burn Cream is safe, gentle and hypoallergenic.

Topricin’s media initiatives to promote Topricin After Burn Cream include a 30 second national and regional TV commercial, a 60 second radio spot, a “GOT BURNED” UGC digital promotion and a series of digital shorts, “BURNED,” all of which will be airing through the summer and into labor day.

The TV commercial was directed by Topricin COO Andy Kadison and produced by Topricin Media Director Liz Paradise and Zach Thomson. The commercial, “Mother of the Year,” is a fun, snarky look at the ‘Burns’ family and features a high-spirited mom, who watches as her son, daughter and husband all get burned on a hot summer day. The TV commercial is running on cable TV outlets including MTV, VH-1, LMN in Florida and Colorado and will roll into additional markets as the summer progresses.

The 60 second radio spot follows a frustrated shopper mom. While driving home from a day of summer fun, mom realizes the glow in the back seat isn’t coming from her kid’s screens, it’s coming from the kids, whose father did a terrible job applying sun screen. The radio spots have begun running on terrestrial radio in Florida, Colorado and California, and will continue into additional markets including the Jersey Shore, Long Island, and the Pacific Northwest throughout the summer.

The “Got Burned” promotion urges anyone suffering a bad sunburn to submit their photo online. Participants can win free product, coupons, and a chance to win $1,000. The “Burned” promotion features a series of digital shorts that juxtaposes a burn that cannot be helped – a teen wiping out on their skateboard - against a burn that can be helped –a mom lying on the beach getting a bit too tan. The digital shorts will begin running in early August and will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and on other digital platforms.

The Topricin family of products includes Topricin Classic Pain Relief Cream, Topricin Fibro, Topricin Foot, Topricin Sport and Topricin After Burn Cream. The products are all positioned to give anyone suffering from situational or persistent pain an effective, fast-acting option that does not include opioid medications of any kind.

Topricin. Rub it in!

About Topricin: Topricin is one of the most respected, reliable and innovative names in Natural Pain Relief. An award-winning, certified B corporation, Topricin is located in Rhinebeck, NY. Topricin products were created to give consumers real choice in how they manage pain, minimize discomfort, and improve healing. Topricin is available in big box retail outlets such as CVS, Walgreens, Vitamin Shoppe, independent pharmacies, natural food and co-op stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Nuggets and other fine retailers, as well online at amazon.com and directly from the company. For more information visit topricin.com