S/4HANA Finance powered by machine learning, in conjunction with Fiori 2.0 and the SAP Cloud Platform, provides all the necessary tools that credit teams need to not just meet, but exceed CFO expectations.

HighRadius Corporation will host an online workshop featuring SAP® on the topic “3 steps in Credit Management to Eliminate Bad-Debt by 30% and Improve Working Capital,” on July 13th at 10:00 AM CDT. Attendees of the workshop will learn a proven three-step process to scale credit management processes and reduce bad-debt.

The best performing organizations report bad-debt write-offs of just 0.3% of receivables when compared to the bottom quartile that reports 3.1%. Addressing operational inefficiencies with workflows and empowering credit teams with better credit data from agencies such as D&B and Experian could readily bridge the gap in performance and reduce bad-debt by more than 30%.

In the upcoming workshop, Karen Rose, Customer Solution Director, SAP, Christina Sievert, Solution Consultant at SAP and Shankar Bellam, Senior SAP Solutions Architect, HighRadius, will discuss best practices and advanced technology for improved customer master data, faster customer onboarding, effective blocked order management and real-time credit reviews.

Registered attendees of this live, online event will learn the latest innovations in S/4HANA Finance and Artificial Intelligence technology that double the productivity and scale credit management operations. The session will also feature an interactive Q&A session as Christina and Karen field questions on the key capabilities of S/4HANA Finance, SAP Cloud Platform and Fiori 2.0.

Karen states “S/4HANA is seeing a 100% adoption year-over-year. CFOs rely on credit teams to not only control receivables risk, but also enable business growth. S/4HANA Finance powered by machine learning, in conjunction with Fiori 2.0 and the SAP Cloud Platform, provides all the necessary tools that credit teams need to not just meet, but exceed CFO expectations.”

Adds Shankar, “At HighRadius, it is our mission to deliver value in the credit-to-cash space with our Integrated Receivables offerings. We are delighted that HighRadius’ solutions work seamlessly with S/4HANA to help credit leaders reduce credit risk exposure and bad-debt.”

For more information or to register for the live event click here.

About HighRadius

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. The HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables platform optimizes cash flow through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, collections, cash application, deductions, electronic billing and payment processing. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine, HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables enables teams to leverage machine learning for accurate decision making and future outcomes. The RadiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For More Information Contact:

Tara Gallagher

Senior Marketing Manager

tara.gallagher(at)highradius.com

281.972.2101