Renters Warehouse, one of the largest and highest reviewed property management companies in America, is celebrating a decade in business and it’s kicking the party off with the best promotion the company has ever offered.

Founded in 2007, Renters Warehouse has come a long way since its beginning in Minnesota and to celebrate, it’s tripling down to give its clients the gift of up to 30% off all Property Management services for the summer.

One of the most recognized leaders in property management in the country, Renters Warehouse is thrilled to extend their anniversary celebrations to both existing clients and those who are new to discovering the long-term benefits of Rent Estate™. “In ten years, Renters Warehouse has grown to over 42 markets in 25 states,” shared Kevin Ortner, CEO. “It’s quite remarkable and it would not have been possible without over 13,000 investors and homeowners across the country who’ve put their trust in our offering. This is an exciting way for us to say thank you to each and every one of them and to welcome new members to our growing Rent Estate club. We are marching towards close to 20,000 properties under management nationwide.”

Whether you’re a new or existing client, there is something for everyone. New clients will be able to save 10% off month-to-month property management services this summer, with discounts applied throughout the length of the lease. And for any client - new or existing, they can save even more - way more - when they choose to prepay for a long-term property management contract. Options include saving 20% for 12-17 months of property management services, 25% for 18-23 months, and 30% for 24+ months.

For those familiar with the brand countrywide, it should come as no surprise that Renters Warehouse has a lot to celebrate. A seven-time honoree of the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in America, Renters Warehouse has received dozens of awards and recognitions for its growth, leadership, and customer service.

With explosive growth fueled by the launch of its Portfolio Services Division in 2016, a one-of-a-kind centralized service offering helping investors of all types and sizes maximize returns on their investments, Renters Warehouse is shaking things up like no other company before it. With its coined and trademarked term Rent Estate, the innovative company has reinvented the single-family rental industry and created a movement, as explained in its new book, Rent Estate™ Revolution released in May to coincide with the company’s anniversary.

What will the next decade bring for Renters Warehouse? “We have really big plans over the next few years,” said Ortner. “In addition to expanding our office footprint and exponentially growing our number of doors under management to over 200,000 nationwide, we aim to help solve the retirement crisis in our country for future generations by teaching everyday Americans about the power of Rent Estate.”

To take advantage of Renters Warehouse’s 10th Anniversary promotion of up to 30% off all property management services, or to learn more about how you can create wealth and financial freedom through Rent Estate, visit http://www.renterswarehouse.com.

To learn more about Rent Estate, visit http://www.rentestaterevolution.com and order your copy of Rent Estate™ Revolution, Renters Warehouse’s cornerstone book for the masses authored by Kevin Ortner and with foreword Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, Phd., Economic Policy Advisor to President Ronald Reagan.

*Terms & Conditions: 10% off month-to-month property management services discount applies to the full lease term and new clients only; Prepayment discounts varying between 15-30% off apply to annual or longer term contracts; Limit 10 homes per customer; No cancellations; Not to be combined with any other discount(s); Leasing services not included; Valid only at participating locations through 9/22/17.

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing 13,000+ investors across 19,000+ residential homes over 42 markets and 25 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America seven consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse received an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse published its first book - Rent Estate™ Revolution. Authored by CEO Kevin Ortner, the book shares the Renters Warehouse philosophy and business expertise around single-family rentals and the power of Rent Estate to drive long-term wealth creation, retirement security and financial freedom for the everyday person. Sign up for updates now at: http://www.rentestaterevolution.com.