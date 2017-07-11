Healthost Inc. (“Healthost”, “Healthost.com” or the “Company”), a premier digital health and fitness social network that connects and empowers users with deep and actionable health, wellness and fitness information, contacts and support, today announced the launch of their Regulation D, Rule 506(c) crowdfund offering. Through the offering, the Company is raising up to $3,000,000 through the sale of a minimum of 50,000 units and maximum of 500,000 units of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock valued at $6.00 per share for a pre-money valuation of $31,488,000. Funding will allow for continued growth of the Company through:



Marketing and branding partnerships with celebrities and fitness icons through social media and other vehicles

Formation of partnerships (sponsorships) with large companies, hospital networks, and universities to create a native advertising environment to strengthen monetization

In-house software development and increased hosting capacity

Enhancement of the app, desktop, and mobile versions

Expansion of ambassador program

Matthew Ehrlich, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthost Inc., commented, “Our unique digital health and fitness social network, http://www.healthost.com, has grown significantly over the past 9 months, well surpassing expectations. We attribute growth to our very loyal, connected and supportive user base that posts and shares our content on Facebook, the release of our mobile app and positive reception it has found among our loyalists, our expanding fitness influencer and ambassador program, an increase in our unique content found on news hubs such as FlipBoard, and more.”

Mr. Ehrlich continued, “With this capital infusion, we will be able to expand several of our existing user acquisition channels and create more opportunities for long-term sustainable growth and revenue generation. Following its completion, we’d like to do a Regulation A+ Initial Public Offering which will be open to everyone, regardless of income or wealth, and, if successful, will result in a public market for the Company’s securities on a leading exchange.”

The Company’s Regulation D, Rule 506(c) equity crowdfund offering is open to accredited domestic and international investors. To invest directly online, please visit on https://www.healthost.com/invest.

About Healthost Inc.

Healthost Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a health and fitness social network that connects and empowers users with contacts, both personal and professional, together with deep and actionable health, wellness, and fitness information. Healthost.com allows consumers and providers the ability to manage their relationships more effectively in order to provide a higher quality, more personal healthcare and fitness experience. Likened to Facebook meets WebMD, Healthost features such as news feed, health topic research, and provider integration, provide users with a health and fitness web platform unlike any other.

Healthost Inc. was founded by Matthew Ehrlich, a software healthcare entrepreneur who helped computerize over 400 of North America's largest and most prestigious institutions including Johns Hopkins, Mass General, Memorial Sloan Kettering and many others. He used this experience to create the ultimate network to help offer better healthcare.

For more information about Healthost, please visit our website, download our iOS app and/or Android app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram!

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Our actual results may differ materially from our expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise any capital in our crowdfund offering under Regulation D, Rule 506(c), our planned offering of securities under Regulation A, our ability to develop marketing and branding partnerships with celebrities and fitness icons, our ability to form partnerships with large companies, hospital networks and universities, our ability to successfully expand our user acquisition channels and our expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated growth.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. Most of these factors are outside our control and difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our offering materials which are available at https://www.healthost.com/invest.

We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly or otherwise any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Only accredited investors may invest in the Crowdfund Offering.

The crowdfund offering is available only to “Accredited Investors,” which is generally defined for natural persons as persons having a net worth of over $1 million (exclusive of the value of their primary residence) or gross income in excess of $200,000 individually or $300,000 jointly with a spouse in each of the last two years with the same expectation to match or exceed such thresholds in the current year

Important Notice

These securities in Healthost’s Crowdfund offering are offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Healthost is not required to comply with full disclosure requirements that apply to the offering of registered securities under the Securities Act. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state regulator has passed upon the merits of or given its approval to the securities offered in the crowdfund offering, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, an invitation to induce an offer, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire the securities being sold in the Crowdfund offering. Offerings are being made exclusively through Healthost’s offering page located at https://www.healthost.com/invest.

Investing in private placements involves a high degree of risk. Securities sold through private placements are typically not publicly traded and, therefore, are less liquid. Companies seeking private placement investments like ours tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in private placements requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment. The securities offered are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and there is no bank guarantee.

Contact:

Healthost

Matthew Ehrlich, CEO

mehrlich(at)healthost.com

(561) 693-9113