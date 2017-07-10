The unique texture and broad color offering of S Screen makes the decorative fabric not only a standout component of the interior aesthetic, but also one that enhances occupant comfort.

Mermet USA, the global leader in Sun Control Textiles™, today announced the reorganization of its decorative shade fabric collection with a consolidated S Screen color line. Mermet regularly evaluates evolving color trends, fabric popularity and sales performance to continue to provide the most innovative shading solutions. As part of these efforts, Mermet has merged its two S Screen collections, Elements and Origins, to create a singular offering.

Manufactured with high-quality recycled yarn, S Screen is a four percent openness, vinyl-coated fiberglass fabric made from materials which would typically go to landfill. Yarn left over in the weaving process is combined to create the unique woven wood and grass-cloth looks that characterizes S Screen fabrics’ highly texturized offering. The consolidated line now features twelve of the most popular colors from the predecessor collections: porcelain, marble, sea salt, peppercorn, granite, ginger, cork, papyrus, nougat, jute, coffee bean and sesame.

“The unique texture and broad color offering of S Screen makes the decorative fabric not only a standout component of the interior aesthetic, but also one that enhances occupant comfort,” said Jules Duguay, General Manager of Mermet. “Working with our customers and connecting with industry influencers helps us identify colors and textures with the highest demand and continue to evolve our sun control solutions for the modern building market. S Screen is one of Mermet’s premier designer shade offerings that does not compromise when it comes to high performance, sustainability and visual appeal.”

In addition to its aesthetic benefits, S Screen meets all the performance criteria of an advanced sun control fabric and supports the movement towards integrated, complex glazing systems. S Screen can further enhance building energy efficiency properties by reducing solar heat gain and allowing controlled visible light transmission to deliver optimal levels of daylighting and reduced glare. S Screen products are treated for bacterial and fungal resistant properties to resist stains, molds and mildew. These combined attributes are critical for building owners looking to create occupant friendly spaces that are beautiful, healthy and high performing with minimal environmental impact.

To learn more about S Screen, or any of Mermet's extensive range of Sun Control Textiles™

About Mermet

Since 1951, Mermet has been dedicated to producing quality fabrics that meet and exceed our customer’s expectations. Mermet entered the solar protection market in 1976, and during the next 40 years, developed the most technologically advanced products in the industry. Today, Mermet is recognized as a world leader in the solar protection market. Mermet’s extensive product range of high performance, vinyl-coated fiberglass shade fabrics cover a variety of applications and meet the growing market demand for sustainable and healthier homes and workplaces, while being produced almost entirely in the United States. Follow Mermet online via Twitter and LinkedIn