Thinksport, the leaders in safe, non-toxic products, have the perfect sports bottle for the summer. The powder coated sports bottles are double-walled and vacuum-sealed made with 18/8 medical grade stainless steel. Thinksport bottles keep contents cold for 18+ hours or hot for 4+ hours. The double-walled construction retains cold or hot drinks, and doesn’t sweat or burn your hand.

The powder coated sports bottles have a contoured design, making the bottle easy to hold and visually distinctive from the many straight-walled bottles. Each bottle comes with a removable mesh filter, which blocks ice and allows users to conveniently brew tea on the go! Not only are the Thinksport sports bottles BPA-free, they are free of all biologically harmful chemicals and undergo rigorous chemical and biological testing to ensure they don’t contain toxic chemicals.

Bundle and save with Thinksport’s Steel is Real bundles. Buy three bottles and get the fourth free. Bundles are available for all three sizes: 12oz, 17oz and 25oz.

Thinksport Sports Bottles



Available sizes: 750ml (25oz), 500ml (17oz) and 350ml (12oz)

Available colors: Silver, White, Black, Orange, Yellow, Green, Mint Green, Light Blue, Blue, Purple, Light Pink, Hot Pink

About Thinkbaby and Thinksport

Thinkbaby Thinksport's founder, Kevin Brodwick, brought his interest in health and preventative medicine and his background in biotechnology together to form a company with the sole purpose to create alternative products for babies, children, adults, and athletes alike. With a team of physicians and scientists focused on the latest biological and chemical sciences, Thinkbaby Thinksport continues to lead in the usage of safe, non-toxic materials for consumer goods.

For more information, visit

gothinkbaby.com, gothinksport.com, twitter.com/thinkbaby_sport, facebook.com/thinkbaby.thinksport, and instagram.com/thinkbabythinksport & https://www.instagram.com/thinksport/.

###