D.J. Cotten, who holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice, has completed her new book “Once Upon a Time on Rikers Island”: a potent novel depicting the life-changing trauma that can occur during even the briefest sentences in a brutal penitentiary.

“The main purpose of this book is to deter young people from getting into crime, as illustrated inside. It also proves how unjust some conservative judges can be. The secondary purpose is to restore people’s faith in divine providence, which sometimes happens in the darkest periods of some people’s lives.”

-D.J. Cotten

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, D.J. Cotten’s devastating novel tells the story of CT Tennyson, a Columbia University student whose bright future is utterly derailed after he experiences the horror of rape while imprisoned at Rikers Island for protesting the Vietnam War.

Readers who wish to experience this heartbreaking yet hopeful work can purchase "Once Upon a Time on Rikers Island" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

