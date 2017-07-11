LITe Bio Delivery System We are pleased to be recognized as a finalist in the Technology Innovation Award category (by Back Pain Centers of America)

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC), which connects people searching for solutions to their neck and back pain with a reputable physician in their area, announces that Stryker’s Spine division is a finalist in the 2017 Awards of Excellence for the Technology Innovation Award. This award is one of three categories of awards being presented in our 2017 series. The Technology Innovation Award recognizes the top innovations advancing the field of orthopedic medicine, and Stryker’s Spine Division is being honored for its LITe BIO Delivery System.

The LITe BIO Delivery System is a uniquely designed hand-held device used to facilitate delivery of bone graft material to spinal surgery sites. The first-of-its-kind design of the LITe BIO Delivery System provides surgeons with a single-handed method to deliver any type of autograft, allograft, or synthetic bone graft material without obstructing visibility. The innovative delivery tool provides tactile, visual, and audible confirmation of bone graft delivery, and the mallet-free system eliminates the impaction of bone graft.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a finalist in the Technology Innovation Award category,” said John Mayor, Vice President, Global Marketing for Stryker’s Spine division. “The new LITe BIO Delivery System combines three key features—a low-profile design, the versatility to accommodate any graft material, and direct visualization to aid in the precise placement of the graft. The LITe BIO Delivery System’s design offers a combination of features that no other bone graft delivery system on the market possesses.”

“We created this award category to recognize innovation and advances in medicine and technology,” said Brent Wheeler, president of Back Pain Centers of America. “We applaud Stryker’s Spine division for its innovation in addressing existing challenges in spinal fusion procedures.”

More information about the LITe BIO Delivery System can be found here.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. The Company offers a diverse array of innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Stryker is active in over 100 countries around the world. Please contact us for more information at http://www.stryker.com.

About Back Pain Centers of America

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC) has helped people find safe, reliable relief for chronic pain since 2009. The call centers match patients searching for relief for neck and back pain to reputable, board-certified healthcare practices in their geographic area. BPC has the largest network of minimally-invasive spine centers in America. This service is free to patients. For more information, please visit http://www.backpaincenters.com. Also follow BPC on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.