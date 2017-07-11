The 2017 Constructech 50 Dig Deep to Reboot Construction

The Constructech 50 is no longer about the stalwarts, but rather the companies that are truly doing something innovative for the space.

The construction industry is still facing many challenges. With that being said, 50 technology companies are looking to help commercial and residential contractors repair infrastructure, tackle smart cities, and conquer Big Data.

To get the ball rolling in the new age of construction, Constructech magazine is proud to recognize the winners of the 2017 Constructech 50. The annual list highlights the software providers and tech leaders transforming the jobsite.

The Constructech editorial team examined each of the nominations thoroughly to see which companies are more than the juggernaut of their respective markets, but are molding their products and services in an innovative way that meets the demands of construction.

With the emergence of smart cities and a growing movement to build and repair roads, bridges, homes, office buildings, and more, construction must become more versatile to handle every aspect seamlessly. Whether it’s in design, estimating, management, or anything else, the selected winners help make day-to-day processes efficient and productive, while saving time, eliminating waste, and lowering cost.

“This year’s list represents the future for the construction industry,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “These tech innovators are giving companies the tools they need today and tomorrow, while at the same time elevating capabilities that will become crucial in the years to come.”

Some of the 2017 Constructech 50 companies include: Bentley Systems, CMiC, ConEst Software Systems, ECi Mark Systems, Explorer Software, Leica Geosystems, On Center Software, Pantera Global Technology, PMWeb, Procore Technologies, and Viewpoint Construction Software. For a complete list of winners, along with in-depth analysis and information on the 2017 Constructech 50, pick up the summer 2017 issue of Constructech magazine or check out the Web publication by visiting constructech.com.

“This year’s list represents a change that is currently happening in the construction industry,” says Laura Black, editor, Constructech magazine. “The Constructech 50 is no longer about the stalwarts, but rather the companies that are truly doing something innovative for the space.”

About Constructech magazine

Constructech magazine is where construction and technology converge. The publication influences construction professionals to unleash the business value of technology. constructech.com