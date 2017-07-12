Exterior of North Valley Christian Academy With more than a decade of experience in the educational realm, Immedia felt uniquely qualified to take on this project.

These days, students not only want more technology from their educational experience, their futures demand it. North Valley Christian Academy (NVCA) has answered that call by working with Immedia Integrated Technologies to design the technology for their campus and position them for their students’ future success.

When NVCA approached Immedia, they wanted to upgrade classrooms, computer labs, huddle areas, open and collaborative spaces, gyms, cafeterias, and outdoor audio capabilities. That started a collaboration among Immedia, NVCA, and CORE architects and general contractors for the next six months to create a design that would meet the $900,000 budget for the 27 classrooms and ancillary areas.

With a K–12 STEM program at the school, NVCA naturally has a focus on technology. The school was already planning to utilize laptops, creation software, and 3D printers, so they were ready to embrace up-and-coming tech. The goal is to utilize technology in a way that enables students to solve real-world problems.

With more than a decade of experience in the educational realm, Immedia felt uniquely qualified to take on this project. They were excited to incorporate not only technology but also bring a Google campus-type feel to differentiate the school. Plus, collaborating with CORE was a benefit as well.

“I just have to sing the praises of CORE and our team,” shared Matt Yenter, senior project consultant with Immedia. “Because of our combined abilities, we were able to more than exceed NVCA’s requirements and provide them with the campus they desired. We look forward to being part of their future rollouts to incorporate additional technology and keep their campus at the forefront.”

About North Valley Christian Academy:

NVCA is a nonprofit private school serving students from preschool through high school in North Phoenix. The fully accredited school prepares students to thrive in all areas of life. NVCA will be celebrating the grand opening of their new 10-acre, 21st-century campus this August. For more information, visit http://www.GoNVCA.org.

About Immedia Integrated Technologies:

Founded in 2004, Immedia Integrated Technologies is a full-service technology company with a focus on integrated audiovisual solutions including design, installation, automation, and digital signage. For more information, visit http://immedia-tech.com.