Leading advertising, branding and digital marketing agency Austin & Williams announced today it has been selected as the strategic communications partner for Kaled Management, a fourth-generation family-owned and operated property management and development business with offices in Westbury and New York City.

“This is a terrific win for our firm and demonstrates our expanding capabilities as we build out our public relations practice,” said Eva LaMere, President of Austin & Williams. “Kaled is a family-owned business with which we identified immediately. We’re looking forward to helping them achieve their goals as they expand their business in New York and beyond.”

“Austin & Williams demonstrated they knew our business as well as our approach to real estate and development,” said Greg Kalikow, Vice President of Kaled Management. “Their capabilities and track record in all forms of strategic communications impressed us and we look forward to working with them as Kaled continues to move forward.”

The Austin & Williams PR practice is led by Jody Fisher, a veteran PR practitioner with an expertise in New York City real estate, development and construction. Having represented clients including Larry Silverstein at the World Trade Center, Brookfield at Manhattan West, Fisher Brothers, Plaza Construction, Skanska USA, Tishman, Turner and Vornado, Fisher’s deep relationships with New York real estate media was instrumental in winning the account.

Images can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/g7nlevkla25urta/AACrjl0JxcanQu3P3pAP6Z-5a?dl=0

About Kaled Management

Founded in the 1920’s, Kaled Management is a fourth generation family-owned and operated property management and development business. Kaled provides a comprehensive range of management services to an impressive portfolio of more than 7,000 residential units throughout Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. Properties in Kaled’s diverse portfolio range from garden apartments to mid-rise and hi-rise buildings, as well as commercial properties. At Kaled Management, we attribute our success in the market to our fierce dedication to customer service, our stringent management standards and a unique approach to property management: we watch your dollars as if they were our own.

About Austin & Williams

Austin & Williams is a full-service marketing, digital and public relations firm, creating ideas that inspire action for clients in the healthcare, higher education, financial services and professional services industries. Certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the state of New York, the Long Island-based firm was founded in 1992 and was named one of the 100 fastest-growing agencies in the nation. In 2017, it was listed as A “Great Place to Work” by the institute that creates the annual Fortune 100 Great Places to Work list.