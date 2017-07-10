Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, is pleased to announce that effective immediately, all products will be manufactured according to European Union Directive 2011/65/EU Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Standard. All products shipped from Industrial Scientific manufacturing facilities to European customers will meet RoHS compliance standards.

RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU prohibits the sale of electronics with certain hazardous materials to member countries. The substances include lead, cadmium, mercury, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls, and polybrominated diphenyl ethers. The goal of RoHS is to reduce the impact of global consumer electronic waste. Each of the prohibited chemicals has been shown to have negative health effects on humans through direct contact, even at low exposure levels, and when electronics containing the chemicals are discarded.

“Industrial Scientific is dedicated to preserving human life, so it only makes sense that we are also fully committed to protecting the environment and reducing exposure to hazardous chemicals,” said Justin McElhattan, president and CEO of Industrial Scientific. “By eliminating the restricted materials from our products, Industrial Scientific is protecting our employees from any potential exposure while reducing the environmental impact our products have on our communities.”

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

As the global leader in gas detection, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products and services that keep workers safe in hazardous environments. The company’s 700 employees in 21 countries are committed to preserving human life and have dedicated their careers to eliminating death on the job by the year 2050. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Industrial Scientific has operations based in Arras, France and Shanghai, China, and provides technical services to customers from local service centers around the world. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation (http://www.predictivesolutions.com). For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.