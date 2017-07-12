Treasure Coast Bullion Group Announces Opening of New Location

Our new office location will help better serve our clients and accommodate our growing firm.

Treasure Coast Bullion Group (TCBG), specializing in the buying and selling of precious metals, has expanded its efforts this year and opened a new location in West Palm Beach, FL. The larger, newly renovated office space at the One Clearlake Center officially opened for business in April 2017.

Over the past few months, TCBG has added multiple new hires to accommodate its growth, as well as its expanding range of services. The continuing expansion at TCBG is due in part to the company’s proprietary systems and extensive knowledge of precious metals ownership. Their goal is to educate their clients about the unique advantages, and the numerous benefits, of gold and silver for investment and wealth protection.

Spokesperson Michael Young expressed enthusiasm about the new location and stated, “Our new office location will help better serve our clients and accommodate our growing firm. All of us at Treasure Bullion Group are passionate in our commitment to our clients, and looking forward to serving everyone’s individual investment needs.”

Treasure Coast Bullion Group looks forward to maintaining and accelerating their company's growth at this location over the next five years as they continue to provide quality and innovative investment solutions.

Treasure Coast Bullion Group (TCBG) is a precious metals dealer committed to making precious metals ownership fast, easy and rewarding for both short-term and long-term. Since 2007, we’ve helped customers consider physical precious metals as an investment. The gold industry has gone through many changes over the years. Companies have come and gone, prices have risen and fallen, and through it all TCBG has remained a strong partner for people looking to get the most out of their bullion and coin investments. Though there are a lot of options out there for precious metals buyers, it’s our goal to make the choice simple and clear. Our mission is to provide the best value and service available to our clients.

TCBG offers a full catalog of gold, silver platinum and palladium products. We keep our product catalog simple and consistent, thus ensuring we always maintain a sufficient inventory of each product, and never confuse a customer with several variations of the same product. To learn more about our product offerings and services, visit us at http://www.metalsedge.com or call toll free 800-982-6105.