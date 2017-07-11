“SEWS is a high-visibility mission system ... We are extremely pleased to be entrusted with the sustainment and operation of this critical system,” said Boecore Chief Development Officer Scott Boe.

Boecore Inc., a woman-owned aerospace and defense engineering company, has been awarded the Shared Early Warning System (SEWS II) Engineering and Contractor Logistics Support (SEWS II) contract from the Department of Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

SEWS II is a 5-year, $93 million follow-on IDIQ contract to the SEWS contract. The system provides critical near-real-time early warning information of ballistic missile launches, not only to the U.S. but also to Combatant Command (CCMD)-sponsored foreign partner-nations. Boecore, along with teammates Northrop Grumman and CACI, will be responsible for sustaining, maintaining, testing, deploying, securing, and training this worldwide system. Work on SEWS will take place primarily in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“SEWS is a high-visibility mission system providing time-sensitive information to a wide variety of foreign partners. We are extremely pleased to be entrusted with the sustainment and operation of this critical system,” said Boecore Chief Development Officer Scott Boe. “We are excited to provide exceptional mission operations, software, cyber and network engineering services to the AFLCMC customer, as well as provide challenging growth opportunities for our employees.”

This win expands Boecore’s role in designing, developing, maintaining, and securing critical Command and Control, Missile Defense, Radar, and Satellite systems for the nation’s defense. Boecore has grown by 60 people in 2017 and expects to hire another 50 by the end of the year to support the SEWS II contract and several other expanding programs. Most of these new hires are in highly technical positions such as systems engineers, software developers, cyber security engineers, network engineers, knowledge management and space training. Part of Boecore’s recent growth has been attributed to its expanded investment in its research and development innovation lab, where cyber and software tools and processes are developed to address its customers’ most pressing challenges.

Founded in 2000, Boecore Inc. is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with a regional office in Huntsville, Alabama, and satellite offices in California, New Mexico, Washington, North Carolina, and Virginia. With 275 highly skilled employees, Boecore specializes in cybersecurity, software solutions, systems engineering, enterprise networks, and mission operations.

Boecore has earned a national reputation for integrity and performance, serving as a trusted partner supporting a variety of government and commercial customers, including the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, NORAD/NORTHCOM, U.S. Navy, and Department of Homeland Security.

