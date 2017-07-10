Many hoteliers know that they need a new responsive website and revamped digital presence, yet they don’t have CAPEX budget left for the year. Instead of putting the most important and profitable revenue stream in danger by waiting for the next budget cycle, HEBS Digital offers new monthly payment options for website design and technology that allow hoteliers to utilize their approved operational expense budget (OPEX) to start increasing direct website revenues.

“Even though many hoteliers realize the only way to decrease dependency on the OTAs and increase direct bookings is by drastically improving the property website and digital marketing presence, they don’t have enough funds in this year’s CAPEX budget and are waiting for the next budget cycle,” said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HEBS Digital, A Hotel360 Company. “This delay only prolongs the agony of being at the mercy of the OTAs and keeps the property from increasing direct revenues and lowering distribution costs in times of oversupply and flattening occupancy and RevPARs. This is why HEBS Digital is offering its clients the opportunity to use their approved OPEX budget to pay for the much-needed website redesign.”

All websites created by HEBS Digital are powered by award-winning content management system technology, the smartCMS®. With over 30 revenue-generating modules (and counting) such as the Smart Personalization Engine, Complete Merchandizing Platform, Reservation Abandonment Application Suite, Technical SEO Module, and more, the smartCMS empowers the hotel website to drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and engage, retain and increase lifetime value of guests.

Monthly financing options start at $795 for a fully-responsive, single-property hotel website, inclusive of cloud hosting, CDN (Content Delivery Network) for high-speed page downloads, award-winning Adobe Analytics, the smartCMS® license, and more. Learn more by visiting the HEBS Digital website.