AdYoYo, an online video marketplace available in both the Google and Apple Stores, this week publicly announced the appointment of a new CEO, Christopher Kelly.

From Santa Barbara, Kelly is a young, dynamic professional with wide-ranging experience in new ventures. He comes from a technology product development company where he worked as CEO.

“Christopher is exceptionally well positioned to undertake the role, and his wealth of experience and enthusiasm will be an invaluable asset for AdYoYo moving forward,” said Ofir Ventura, co-founder, and Director of the Board. “Christopher is very entrepreneurial and has proven success running fast-moving entities in dynamic industries, which we believe will enable AdYoYo to accelerate the brand’s growth, innovative platform, and user experience.”

Effective immediately, Kelly will assume the responsibilities of CEO. He will take AdYoYo to the next level, building a solid foundation and team ready to grow and shape the founders’ mission.

“It is an incredible honor to be asked to lead the AdYoYo team. I have been very impressed by the dedicated and innovative culture I have found, and it was very easy to catch the vision of how we can change the online marketplace space.” He added, “I look forward to engaging with our users to ensure AdYoYo delivers a product that reflects desired features and applications, thus creating a simple, fun, and supremely efficient way to buy and sell online using video.”

Las Vegas startup AdYoYo is an online video marketplace available as a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. Since April, consumers have been able to access the app in its beta form. Customers can buy and sell their products online using videos. AdYoYo is the first and only marketplace that’s entirely video-based.

With its new CEO, AdYoYo is live and available throughout the United States. With a goal to achieve 100K downloads in less than three months, the team is expanding its marketing efforts quickly.

Additionally, AdYoYo just launched its new corporate office. Attending the launch party was some of the AdYoYo’s investors. “We are also very excited for the opening of our new corporate headquarters in Las Vegas. It will allow us to expand our presence quickly, attract top talent, and quickly grow,” said Kelly.

The new office space is modern and creatively designed for a team that can collaborate and grow quickly. The board and the investors were encouraged to see an idea coming to fruition in just a few months. The new office location is already experiencing increased interaction (and creativity).

About AdYoYo

AdYoYo is an online video marketplace available in the app stores for both Android and iOS devices. The mission is straightforward and clear: it’s about making online buying and selling simple, yet effective through the use of video. Visit http://www.AdYoYo.com for more information.