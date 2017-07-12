According to data from AIS’s Directory of Health Plans, 61% of U.S. health insurers that were active in both 2016 and 2017 experienced a net increase in membership over the year. Via a combination of acquisitions and organic growth strategies, some mid-sized plans are growing more quickly than their larger rivals, as measured by a percentage of covered lives.

The top 10 plans with a million or more members that saw the highest percentage of growth over one year are:

1. Cambia Health Solutions

2. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida

3. WellCare Health Plans

4. Molina Healthcare

5. Inland Empire Health Plan

6. Centene Corporation

7. Kaiser Permanente

8. UPMC Health Plan

9. Tufts Associated Health Plans

10. CareSource

AIS Health’s Director of Data Solutions Susan Namovicz-Peat was “surprised” by the number of mid-sized companies topping the list. “Traditionally we see enrollment gains from the big players in the industry, but as a percentage of a plan’s overall membership, we saw that some of the mid-sized players have made large gains, as they have become more aggressive with acquisitions and have diversified,” she said.

Many mid-sized insurers’ enrollment figures in the individual market benefitted from reduced competition as multiple major insurers, most notably Aetna and UnitedHealthcare, reduced their public exchange presence or dropped out altogether. Some mid-sized companies opted to increase their public-sector presence, either via expanding into new states or counties, or by acquisitions.

