Ultra Electronics Announces the Release of the HyperSpike® TCPA-10

HyperSpike TCPA-10

Ultra Electronics USSI announces today the release of the TCPA-10 revolutionary indoor and outdoor directional speaker for general public notification and emergency signaling. The TCPA-10 utilizes patented HyperSpike® technology to project clear, intelligible voice commands, and penetrating alert tones with a maximum output of 139dB.

Directly powered from a fire alarm control panel or through commercially-available amplification systems, this best-in-class acoustic coverage allows for fewer units to be installed in large indoor and outdoor facilities, lowering installation and long-term life cycle maintenance costs. The speaker is capable of working with 25V, 70V, or 100V fire alarm systems and an integrator can adjust to different voltage tap settings during installation.

The HyperSpike® TCPA-10 is extremely lightweight at 9 lbs, and modular - allowing users to select from a single or double horn configuration. A single horn configuration delivers 90 degrees of acoustical coverage while the double horn configuration, offers 180 degrees of coverage. Typical indoor and outdoor applications: campus communications, manufacturing facilities, fire and life safety, warehouses, corporate grounds, airports/airport hangars, arenas and stadiums, and parking structures.

Patrick Allison, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for USSI commented: “The TCPA-10 delivers industry leading voice quality and intelligibility, combined with sharp and high impact tone capability make it the right choice for ensuring critical messages are heard, and understood. This best-in-industry technology, coupled with rugged, corrosion resistant construction, makes it ideal for clear and consistent messaging in high background noise and environmentally harsh environments.”

