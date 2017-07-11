Saturday, August 5, 2017 Fort Worth Botanic Garden 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. When families, businesses and community organizations come together to celebrate breastfeeding, everyone wins.

North Texas families will gather to support breastfeeding on Saturday, August 5 at the 6th Annual Family Expo & Big Latch On at Fort Worth Botanic Garden from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the free event, mothers can breastfeed simultaneously from 10:30 to 10:31 to attempt to break the 2015 record of 278 latched children.

The expo takes place during World Breastfeeding Week, August 1-7 when thousands of breastfeeding women and their children across the world will gather in their own communities to take part in the Global Big Latch On, a synchronized breastfeeding event. The initiative is coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action to commemorate the signing of the WHO/UNICEF document Innocenti Declaration, which lists the benefits of breastfeeding, plus global and governmental goals.

More than 40 vendors and activities, including a silent auction and photo booth will be located indoors in Redbud and Oak Hall. Sponsors include Tarrant County Breastfeeding Coalition, Mothers’ Milk Bank of North Texas and JPS Health Network. Participants in the Big Latch On should register on the global website and visit the Fort Worth event Facebook page for updates and reminders.

“I am excited to see the Family Expo & Big Latch On continue to grow in its sixth year. The event highlights the reality that our community really does support breastfeeding for all families,” Amanda Alvarez, chair of Tarrant County Breastfeeding Coalition, said. “We have had great success in improving breastfeeding education, advocacy and resource development in Tarrant County, but our work is not done. Families still struggle to reach their breastfeeding goals so we continue our efforts to build a supportive and knowledgeable network within the community.”

Breastfeeding contributes to the normal growth and development of babies/children. The World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of a baby’s life and to continue to breastfeed for 2 years and as long thereafter as is mutually desired by a woman and her child.

About Tarrant County Breastfeeding Coalition

Tarrant County Breastfeeding Coalition was established in 2011 as a grassroots movement to protect, promote and support breastfeeding in Tarrant County. The group reaches the community through outreach, events and media and is supported by members ranging from healthcare professionals to breastfeeding moms. To learn more, visit http://www.tarrantbfcoalition.com