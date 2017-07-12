V.A. Trafton, a cancer survivor, avid reader, gardener, movie buff and devoted writer, has completed her new book “Giggle a Little Giggle”: an entertaining and enjoyable work about one young girl’s fun-filled day! Follow along as the main character keeps laughing through the sunshine and the storms.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, V.A. Trafton’s light-hearted work remind the readers that laughter is the cure to everything! Life is a happy place and everyone should laugh!

She is spunky and full of energy, always anticipating a fun and exciting afternoon. Along her travels she encounters an unexpected surprise. All is not lost when a heartwarming moment turns it all around. What is the unexpected surprise? What could make the end of the day special?

Readers who wish to experience this pleasant work can purchase “Giggle a Little Giggle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.