Stacey Kacek Named CEO of Vertex Analytics

As we accelerate over the next 12 months, we’ll work hard to deliver products that keep up with the ever-increasing pace of the markets and help maintain market integrity through visibility and transparency.

Stacey joined Vertex Analytics as Chief Operating Officer in early 2017 and has moved quickly to focus efforts on strategic improvements of the company’s trading analytics platform, V3. Stacey joined Vertex at a critical time for the business which has intentions to grow rapidly over the next 12 – 24 months, and has recently added several new customers, expanded product capabilities, and will continue to disrupt the fintech industry with never-before-possible product innovation. Jim will lead Vertex’s innovation strategy, incubate ideas, and pursue the company’s core mission to revolutionize the way the trading industry looks at market data. He is very pleased to have an experienced and dedicated leader like Stacey in place to lead the team going forward given her understanding of the challenges involved in building groundbreaking technology companies.

“I’m thrilled to have joined Vertex at such an exciting time,” Stacey says, “and to be able to leverage my experience to be on the leading edge of solutions to problems that have plagued the trading industry for years. As we accelerate over the next 12 months, we’ll work hard to deliver products that keep up with the ever-increasing pace of the markets and help maintain market integrity through visibility and transparency. I’m honored to join a team of industry professionals that have accomplished so much already and are full of passion and ideas of how to disrupt the industry.”

Jim Austin, Vertex Analytics’ founder & Chief Strategy Officer says, “We know that in today’s environment, big data, analytics, and insightful visualizations are what set companies apart, and what allows them to thrive is a solid growth roadmap upon which to deliver. Stacey is the right person to lead Vertex on the continuing journey to be the best-of-breed solution for regulation technology and analytics. We are excited that she has accepted this role to lead our company for this next phase.”

Before joining Vertex, Stacey was most recently the CEO of Microsystems, a software technology company, where she scaled the company leading to its successful sale to a private equity firm in Fall 2016. Stacey’s career has centered around innovative product companies who use technology to solve the world’s hardest problems. Her previous positions include General Manager of the Asset Intelligence group at GE; Vice President, Product Development at SmartSignal; and a long, rising stint with Motorola in engineering, product management, and general business management.

Stacey holds a BS in Computer and Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and a MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Vertex Analytics, Inc.:

In 2011, Vertex embarked on a mission to revolutionize market data, knowing that current systems at the time were failing, and a dramatic shift in data demands would require the same dramatic shift in available technologies. Over the next six years, Vertex launched products and innovations that challenged processes and the way the trading industry ecosystem used technology to protect market integrity. In 2017 Vertex launched V3, its patented trading analytics platform that empowers the user in ways never before possible through a three-part process:

1. Scanning - V3 matches trading behavior with the corresponding activity from the entire market and scans for potentially negative behaviors like spoofing, flickering, and market disruption/manipulation

2. Scoring – V3’s scoring engine then populates a personal dashboard with behaviors, presented in escalating severity so users can proceed with confidence that their efforts are as focused as possible.

3. Shaping - Users can then assess each behavior with market context, having access to trading data with the corresponding T[0] market data. This process gives users the full view of the trading activity for the first time ever, allowing them to shape their defensive and/or offensive strategies with the best foundation possible.

Vertex is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Media Contact:

Jessica Kottmeyer, Marketing

312- 924- 1449 | jkottmeyer(at)vertex-analytics.com