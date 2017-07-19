The flexibility of the RS3 contract and breadth of its work scope will expand our ability to provide our core competencies to the Army and other customers in the DoD market space.

DCS Corporation(DCS) announced that it has been awarded a 10-year prime contract to provide command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) support to the US Army and other federal customers. DCS was one of just 16 large businesses awarded an unrestricted Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Service (RS3) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. A total of 387 offers were received by the Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground for this opportunity, resulting in 16 large and 39 small business awards.

The RS3 contract provides for wide-ranging services in the areas of engineering; research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); logistics; acquisition and strategic planning; and education and training. Several key DCS service areas are offered under RS3 including program management, acquisition planning, engineering, integration and interoperability, modeling and simulation, studies and analysis, technology insertion, test and evaluation, developmental test support, advanced technology development and demonstration, evaluation of technology applications, test support, prototyping and fabrication, software development, and system integration.

“This is an important win for DCS,” commented Bill Protzman, DCS Executive Vice President. “The flexibility of the RS3 contract and breadth of its work scope will expand our ability to provide our core competencies to the Army and other customers in the DoD market space.”

The RS3 contact consolidates several large Army contracts, including the Rapid Response - Third Generation (R2-3G) and Strategic Services Sourcing (S3) contracts, and has a maximum value of $37.4 billion. Awards were announced May 15, 2017. The sole bid protest was dismissed by the General Accounting Office (GAO) on July 7.

About DCS

DCS offers advanced technology, engineering and management solutions to Government agencies in the ground vehicle domain. The transformative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,000 plus employee-owners allow DCS to ensure the success of each client’s mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. To learn more about DCS, please visit https://www.dcscorp.com.