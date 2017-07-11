Influencer Marketing Days We’re thrilled to bring influencers, influencer marketing managers, and the creators of innovative marketing tools into one room for a can’t-miss, synergistic opportunity to exchange ideas and build fruitful relationships...

Rising Media, Inc. and Geno Prussakov revealed details about the upcoming Influencer Marketing Days conference taking place at the TKP Conference Center in the heart of New York City on September 25-26, 2017. The industry-leading event focusing on all aspects of influencer marketing launched in November 2016 to educate, equip, and inspire marketing professionals to leverage influencer marketing effectively and powerfully.

Now in its second year, Influencer Marketing Days is expanding its scope to provide content, insight, and networking opportunities for not just marketers responsible for their company’s influencer marketing campaigns, but also for influencers looking to optimize monetization of their clout. Influencer Marketing Days is a unique conference dedicated to all things influencer marketing.

“We’re thrilled to bring influencers, influencer marketing managers, and the creators of innovative marketing tools into one room for a can’t-miss, synergistic opportunity to exchange ideas and build fruitful relationships that will have lasting impact on the influencer marketing ecosystem,” said Geno Prussakov, Conference Chair, Influencer Marketing Days.

Hundreds of influencers and influencer marketing professionals are expected to attend the event for two days of in-depth learning, exhibits, and special events aimed at facilitating relevant training and industry updates as well as critical connection-building and networking opportunities amongst industry-thought leaders and innovators.

Keynote addresses include the “Stories of Success with Influencer Marketing” panel, moderated by Alison Chew, Acceleration Partners, with panelists Nick Lamothe of Reebok, Jennifer Dwork of Book of the Month, and Mike Filbey of Butcherbox who will discuss strategies they have employed for success, the pitfalls they have experienced, and what they see for the future of this provocative marketing channel; “How Influencers Navigate the Continuous Change of Digital Media” panel moderated by Karen Koslow and featuring some of the world’s top influencer marketers; and “State of the Creator Economy,” a stand-alone keynote session with Ryan Schram of IZEA.

Topics for Influencer Marketing Managers Include:



Influencer Marketing is Broken, But We Can Still Fix It

Tips for a Successful & Legal Influencer Marketing Campaign

Finding Your First 1,000 Influencers on a Startup Budget

Activating Influencers: The Mistakes We Shouldn't Be Making

Grassroots, Micro Influencers, and The Future of Influencer Marketing

How Influencers & Brands Can Leverage Data to Drive Measurable Results

Luxury Beauty Company Turns to Influencer Marketing for Beauty 2.0

How to Win Influencers with Smart Content Marketing

How Long-Term Influencer Relationships Improve Overall Marketing ROI

Just How Effective Are Influencers in Driving Sales?

Influencer Marketing: Your Strategy Is Showing & It's Wrong

Transactional or Relational? Why People-Powered Marketing Matters

Topics for Influencers Include:



The Magic is in Your Message...and so is the Money

How to Create an Executive Social Influencer Inside the Organization

How I Interviewed Kevin Harrington, Tom Ziglar, and Grant Cardone

How to Grow Your Tribe by Integrating Email & Influencer Marketing

How to Become an Authority Through Content Marketing

State of the Creator Economy

Radical Influence or How to Reach Your Goals Faster

Influencer Marketing: Case Studies & Success Stories

Micro-Influencers, Major Impact

Getting Engaged. Making the Most of Live Streaming

In addition to the conference program, Influencer Marketing Days’ exhibit hall will play host to the industry’s most innovative companies showcasing the latest innovations, services, and tools for influencers and influencer marketing managers, including Gold Sponsors: AM Navigator, Assembly, gen.video, and Dubdub. Companies interested in becoming a sponsor should visit influencermarketingdays.com/sponsorship.

Influencer Marketing Days is produced by Rising Media, Inc. and chaired by Geno Prussakov.

Prices increase after July 28, so register in advance to save. To view the full conference program, speakers, and sponsors, and to register, visit influencermarketingdays.com.

About Rising Media

Rising Media is a global events and media producer excelling in Internet and technology-related events and content. Events include Inside 3D Printing, RoboUniverse, Virtual Reality Summit, Data Driven Business, Building Business Capability, Predictive Analytics World, Text Analytics World, eMetrics Summit, Digital Growth Unleashed, AllFacebook Marketing Conference, All Influencer Marketing Conference, Search Marketing Expo, Affiliate Management Days, Influencer Marketing Days, Future of Immersive Leisure, Global Online Classifieds Summit, and Web Effectiveness Conference in the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Korea, Singapore, Australia, Brazil.

For more information, please visit http://www.risingmedia.com.

For press inquiries, please contact media(at)risingmedia.com.

About Geno Prussakov

Evgenii “Geno” Prussakov is a graduate of the University of Cambridge, acclaimed author, digital marketing evangelist, international speaker, award-winning online marketing blogger, marketing consultant, founder and CEO of AM Navigator affiliate management agency, founder and chair of two conferences: Influencer Marketing Days and Affiliate Management Days conference.