Brownells Prime-Time Blowout Weeklong Event Kicks Off Monday

Firearm and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere need to keep their eyes on Brownells.com the week of Monday, July 10 – Friday, July 14, 2017.

Brownells Prime-Time Blowout will feature daily offers and deals on products – including firearms – some marked down more than 50%.

The insanely low-priced deals will change every day, so customers need to visit the Brownells Prime-Time Blowout page daily to see each offer.

The daily offer for Monday, July 10, is an Andersen Manufacturing AM-15 .300 BLK M4-style rifle for just $349.99 while supplies last. The normal retail price on Andersen AM-15 is $649.99.

Upcoming weekly deal hints include:

Tuesday: The perfect gift for hunters.

Wednesday: Always confirm your target.

Thursday: Back in Black.

Friday: The ultimate in home defense.

There are many other sale-priced products and other offers running all week long; stay tuned to the Brownells Prime-Time Blowout page for the latest.

