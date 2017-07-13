Through various lesson activities, students have multiple opportunities to evaluate and measure their learning progress in order to improve their performance on course work.

Everyone loves a little affirmation. And Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning test prep and certified online courses, has had a lot of it. With the seal of approval from the University of California system ("a-g") and several AP® Course Audit authorizations, Shmoop has proven itself worthy.

Now, Shmoop is adding course certification from Quality Matters to the list. Quality Matters is a trusted quality assurance organization that provides course review services to certify the quality of online and blended courses. Quality Matters K-12 Standards are mapped to the iNACOL National Standards for Quality Online Courses. Shmoop has received certification for fourteen courses in core K-12 subjects: ELA 9-12; Biology; Chemistry; Physics; U.S. History 1877-Present; World History, Culture, and Geography: The Modern World; Economics; Algebra I; Geometry; Algebra II; and Pre-Calculus.

Quality Matters subject matter experts and teachers gave Shmoop's courses near perfect scores across the board. Reviewers praised the rigor of the courses. One Quality Matters reviewer wrote: "Through various lesson activities, students have multiple opportunities to evaluate and measure their learning progress in order to improve their performance on course work."

Students and teachers looking for individual or small-group access can subscribe to Shmoop. By doing so, they will gain access to hundreds of online courses, along with other premium resources like test prep guides and response to intervention. Schools and districts can get bulk discounts on already below-market-rate materials by contacting sales@shmoop.com.

About Shmoop

Shmoop offers hundreds of thousands of pages of original content. Their Online Courses, Test Prep, Teaching Guides, Learning Guides, and interactive Study Tools are written by teachers and experts and balance a teen-friendly, approachable style with academically rigorous concepts. Shmoop sees 15 million unique visitors a month across desktop and mobile. The company has won numerous awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and the Association of Educational Publishers. Launched in 2008, Shmoop makes the magic happen from a labradoodle-patrolled office in Mountain View, California.

AP is a registered trademark of the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, this product.