Bite Squad, the Minneapolis-based restaurant delivery service, is expanding its service area to the western suburbs of the Twin Cities, including Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Plymouth, and Maple Grove. The expansion comes after the company had a record Q2 in Minneapolis, while also opening in more than 20 new cities around the country in the last year.

“The Twin Cities has one of the best restaurant scenes in the nation,” said co-founder and CEO Kian Salehi. “This is our home, and we’re excited to serve more customers in our own backyard.”

Bite Squad already delivers from more than 400 restaurants throughout the Twin Cities and plans to add close to 100 more restaurants through the expansion. Restaurants that have signed on already include BLVD Kitchen, People’s Organic, Buca Di Beppo, and R Taco. The new service areas will open on July 12th, and will add nearly 130,000 more households to the company’s addressable market.

“These neighborhoods are full of great restaurants and thousands of customers who might use us already at work, or for catering large events. It’s a perfect growth opportunity for us to bring our best-in-class service right to the front doors of these customers,” said Salehi.

The expansion will create as many as 100 new jobs for drivers in the Twin Cities. Unlike other services, all Bite Squad drivers are employed by the company (not contractors), and have strict training and performance management to make sure the needs of customers and restaurants are met with the highest level of service.

About Bite Squad

Bite Squad restaurant delivery service is consistently rated best in the category by our customers. Our dedicated delivery squad works hard to bring more choices to our customers who want a great meal from their favorite restaurant delivered to their own home or office. Founded in 2012 in Minneapolis, MN. Today, Bite Squad operates more than 25 cities around the country.