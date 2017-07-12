Past News Releases RSS

Santa Fe Singer Songwriter Luxury Retreat, Labor Day Weekend 2017, sponsored by the School for Wonder in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Unlock secrets of natural songwriting talent in a stunning, 5-star home, led by a long-time wizard of creativity. If you are weary of the competitive nature of the music industry, this unique songwriting retreat is perfect for you, here in the City Different!

School for Wonder founder Jesse White leads songwriters in a quiet creative style, encouraging inner awareness with reflection, contemplative conversation, song circles, spontaneous writing exercises and impromptu performances. Private sessions for individual coaching are optional. Overnight accommodations in the 4-bedroom, 3 bath luxury home include healthy breakfast and lunch fare. Shuttle service from Albuquerque airport, concierge services and local tours in Santa Fe are available. Registration closes July 25, 2017.

The songwriter retreat on September 1-4, 2017 ranges in cost from $800 for single occupancy to $1,400 for double occupancy, travel not included. Maximum 8 songwriters, minimum 4. The luxury retreat home, managed by facilitator White, features antique textiles and folk art from the owners world travels, located on 3.5 acres only ten minutes from the heart of Santa Fe, with 5-star rating for over a decade. All levels of songwriting experience are welcome, and accommodations for non-participating partners can be arranged. Earlybird registration discount by July 20th for guests who want to extend their stay after the retreat ends, in the top-rated vacation home.

About Jesse White and the School For Wonder:

The School For Wonder, founded in 1987 by singer/songwriter Jesse White, cultivates courage, inner-awareness and creative expression for a more harmonious world. Turning within for answers and authenticity in a chaotic world, we offer courses, workshops, concerts, audio recordings, publications, learning retreats and community leadership worldwide. Contemplative conversation and self-reflection are a natural way to allow creativity to shine, in all our non-competitive offerings.

Jesse White, a pioneer in contemplative leadership, performs all-original music, spoken word and motivational talks for social justice and balance of power. She is the founder of Authentic Voicework Records, an all-original label of digital recordings, featuring three albums of her own music and four spoken word compilations. Her publications include Manzanita Quarterly Literary Review and two books of contemplative poetry. Forthcoming publications include a writers’ handbook, "Spontaneous Combustion, The Art of Improvisational Writing," and a new CD release entitled "Secret of Slowness."