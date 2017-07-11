HeadAid’s Shown to Provide Relief from Migraines Pre/Post Menopause

“Women should not have to spend years dealing with migraines and having to use potentially dangerous medications,” Kinder said

HeadAid, a supplement known for its ability to provide natural and effective relief from severe headaches, migraines and nausea, has been shown to be an effective treatment for migraines suffered by menopausal women.

HeadAid was put through a series of stringent tests and studies during its development, including an analysis of how it performed versus a placebo. Physicians have begun recommending the product for use by menopausal women, who are more prone to migraines than the majority of the population.

“Millions of Americans, especially American women, suffer from migraine headaches on at least a semi-regular basis,” said Thomas Kinder, CEO of HeadAid. “The hormonal changes women experience in the lead-up to menopause can make these headaches far worse before they get better. It is important for women to have access to a natural means of relief from these headaches, and HeadAid is exactly that.”

Migraines are frequently linked to a drop in the female hormone, estrogen. Women who get migraines often experience them right before their period, when estrogen levels are at their lowest. Estrogen levels rise during pregnancy and then drop off after the baby is born, meaning women who have recently had children also are susceptible to them. As women approach menopause, their hormone levels fluctuate widely, which makes periods more irregular and migraines more unpredictable. Many women experience migraines for the first time in the years leading up to menopause, especially women who have had their uterus or ovaries removed in surgical procedures.

Many conventional pharmaceutical solutions for headaches come with warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their potential to cause digestive tract damage, strokes or heart attacks. These drugs are often opiate-based, making them highly addictive. HeadAid is a natural alternative that provides headache relief without these unsavory side effects.

“Women should not have to spend years dealing with migraines and having to use potentially dangerous medications,” Kinder said. “We are pleased to be able to offer HeadAid across the United States to help women get the natural relief they need from the debilitating pain of migraines before menopause.”

