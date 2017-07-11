Informz Announces New “No HTML” Email Tool

Our new approach lifts the design burden off marketers’ shoulders, allowing them to instead focus on creating great content – while producing an email that looks great on any device, without any extra work.

Informz, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the association and nonprofit industries, today announced the release of a new email designer that allows organizations to create professional-looking, responsive emails that render consistently across all email platforms and devices. Informz is one of only a handful of email or marketing automation platforms that offers a non-HTML based email designer. This new approach will greatly reduce the time it takes to create emails and eliminates rendering problems that cause emails to look unprofessional in the inbox.

“Based on my conversations with hundreds of Informz users each year, I know that content rendering across different platforms – especially mobile – is one of their biggest challenges,” said Joe Tyler, CEO at Informz. “Our new approach lifts the design burden off marketers’ shoulders, allowing them to instead focus on creating great content – while producing an email that looks great on any device, without any extra work.”

Informz makes it easy for associations to create highly-personalized, targeted campaigns that make developing, nurturing and growing stronger relationships with audiences simple. The redesign will save clients time creating mailings, allowing users to spend more time developing engaging content or creating compelling calls to action.

The new Mailing Designer and Template Designer:



Eliminate the need to know HTML. Easily customize templates and mailings with drag-and-drop designers that don’t require any HTML knowledge to create.

Create inherently responsive templates. Rest assured knowing that our smart stacking technology automatically stacks, spans, and resizes copy and images without any extra work on your end.

Streamline the mailing creation process. Branding and layout decisions are made at the template level, making the email build fast and easy. Protect your design from beginning to send.

The new designers are available now in all Informz Email Marketing and Marketing Automation accounts. For more information, visit http://www.informz.com.

Additional Media:



About Informz:

Informz is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the association and nonprofit industries. The Informz solution provides customers with the tools and expertise to easily and cost-effectively promote their brands, stay in touch, generate and analyze data about their markets, manage information about their members and constituents, and receive valuable feedback to refine future action. The Informz portfolio of solutions includes email marketing, marketing automation, and social media management. Learn more at http://www.informz.com.