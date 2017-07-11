Loral Langemeier When I first met Tim and learned what VirtualTourCafe was doing for the real estate community, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.” – said Loral Langemeier, The CEO & Founder of Live Out Loud, Inc.

VirtualTourCafe, a nationally recognized leader in real estate virtual tours announced today a partnership with Loral Langemeier known as The Millionaire Maker, star of The Secret and a mega real estate guru!

Under the partnership, Loral has become the third largest share-holder and largest investor outside of the two founding members, Tim Denbo and Hannele Rinta-Tuuri. As a five time New York Times Best Selling Author, expert real estate investor and entrepreneur, Loral brings a unique skill set to VirtualTourCafe, a national real estate virtual tour service, providing automated virtual tours to real estate agents, offices and associations around the country and Canada.

“I have been making millionaires for over 20 years and real estate has played a key role in both my success and our Live Out Loud community. When I first met Tim and learned what VirtualTourCafe was doing for the real estate community, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.” – said Loral Langemeier, The CEO & Founder of Live Out Loud, Inc.

Earlier this year, VirtualTourCafe announced the new EZ-AutoTour™ for automated hands-free creation of a marketing suite for real estate agents and brokers, including a virtual tour, print flyer, video tour, and more, all done without any agent interaction… automagically, hands free!

VirtualTourCafe has been known for their slogan “Real Estate Marketing Just Got Easier” and this new feature is a great example of delivering on their promise to help real estate agents, brokers and associations be more successful marketers while spending less time on technology.

The VirtualTourCafe EZ-AutoTour™ feature allows a real estate association or brokerage to offer their members an automated tool to create a suite of marketing solutions. The marketing suite includes a real estate virtual tour, print flyer and video, all hands-free. The agent can then customize, add video clips, panoramas, Matterport 3D scans, and more if desired.

Giving real estate associations and agents more options is what makes VirtualTourCafe so unique. With VirtualTourCafe the association, agents and brokers have a choice at both the association level and the agent or broker level to turn features on or off to customize their marketing plan.

The real estate virtual tours industry has been evolving over the years. Aerial drone and video and has become more widely used as well as the new Matterport 3D doll-house and walk-through scans. VirtualTourCafe has responded each time to offer a product that meets the needs of today’s real estate professional. The new VirtualTourCafe includes the ability to create virtual tours from images, panoramas, video clips and even 3D WalkThrough Home Tours, all inside the modern responsive design listing website (virtual tour).

“VirtualTourcafe was developed to help real estate agents, brokers and associations be more successful and to automate and simplify the marketing of properties. Loral brings to the table a wealth of experience and understanding of the real estate industry and what it takes to be successful. We are excited to have Loral on our team!” said Tim Denbo, CEO/President of VirtualTourCafe.

About VirtualTourCafe.com

VirtualTourCafe is a limited liability company headquartered in Pleasanton, California with clients coast to coast and in three countries. The business offers real estate associations and brokerage site-licensing as well as individual agents Do-It-Yourself subscription service and full-service professional photography in a growing number of select markets.

About Loral Langemeier

Loral Langemeier is a money expert, sought after speaker, entrepreneurial thought leader, and best-selling author of five books who is on a relentless mission to change the conversation about money and empower people around the world to become millionaires.