VxP Expands its Sterile Fill and Lyophilization Capabilities

Contract Research and Manufacturing Organization VxP Pharma, along with sister company VxP Biologics, have announced the completion of the expansion of their lyophilization development and manufacturing capabilities.

This expansion will serve their global pharma and biotech customer base, and will allow VxP to offer end-to- end development and manufacture of lyophilized cGLP tox materials, cGMP clinical trial material (CTM), and also commercial-scale finished product.

“Our sterile products business has expanded rapidly in recent years, with lyophilized products being a major factor in that growth,” said VxP CEO Raymond Peck. “This added clinical and commercial scale capacity will support this expansion, and will help us better serve our global client base.”

VxP’s team includes some of the industry’s leading experts in lyophilization, and focuses on the development and manufacture of lyophilized products, including those that are cytotoxic or potent.

The new capacity will support VxP’s continued expansion into the biologics market, and will begin with the screening of effective combinations of solvents, buffers, and bulking agents, in order to deliver robust lyophilized products.

VxP’s formulation team can then develop compounding processes and lyophilization cycles that can be seamlessly transferred from lab-scale to cGMP production, including at a commercial scale.

“Through this expansion, we are adding much needed contract development and manufacturing capacity for the Lyophilization development needs of our clients,” said Peck. “Until now, we were somewhat capacity constrained, but with this expansion, we can now handle almost anything that comes our way."