L-com Launches New Line of IP68-Rated Cable Glands and Couplers

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new series of IP68-rated cable glands and couplers. Typical applications for these new products include enclosures, outdoor plants, wired LAN connections and wireless installations.

This new product line consists of three models of feed-through couplers, IP68-rated cable glands and couplers: a cable gland with 12-inch RJ45 cable, a one-way-type panel mount cable gland and two-way-type couplers. All three series are available in Cat6a, Cat6 and Cat5e styles. These cable glands and couplers are IP68-rated when fully assembled to a cable and have rubber gaskets and grommets to protect connections from moisture and dust. All models in this series feature a shielded internal coupler and easy installation with two included grommets that are sized for cables up to 0.323 inches (8.2mm). These cable glands and couplers operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +80°C, depending on model.

“Our new IP68-rated cable glands and couplers provide a versatile solution that is ideal for running RJ45 (8x8) connections into enclosures and panels. With three series available in three category ratings, we are sure to have the right fit for every application,” said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

These new IP68-rated cable glands and couplers are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

