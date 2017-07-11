insightsoftware.com Named a “Hot” Software Vendor of 2017

Hubble Logo “The list of ‘Hot’ software vendors is short for a reason; not many have consistently demonstrated the ability to innovate and adapt to customer needs like insightsoftware.com has, "said Ian Campbell, Nucleus Research analyst.

insightsoftware.com, inc. today announced Nucleus Research named the company one of only eight “Hot” software vendors for 2017. The list was compiled using analysis of vendor product offerings, ROI case studies, announcements, end user feedback, and the 2017 Nucleus CPM Value Matrix published in June 2017. The analyst firm also emphasized ‘Hot’ companies were chosen in part for their ability to promote efficiency and productivity.

Hubble by insightsoftware.com is a growth-driven performance management suite and is tailored to meet the specific needs of companies in multiple industries. Specifically, the Nucleus Research Note called insightsoftware.com a ‘rising star’ for both embracing CPM 2.0 and as a result of the customers’ reports of fast adoption rates that ‘propel return on investment (ROI) and leads to a shorter payback period.’

“Insightsoftware’s inclusion on this list is a direct result of our continued focus on partnering with customers so they can grow their business,” said Paul Yarwood, CEO of insightsoftware.com, inc. “Hubble gives customers the ability to manage, analyze and predict real-time data from ERP and other critical business systems to affect outcomes and drive growth.”

"Hubble has enabled an undeniable strategic and operational transformation for our company," said Bryan Brewer, IT & Operations Manager at Womble Company. "By providing always-on real-time transparency into what was going on in our company, day in and day out, Hubble enabled us to become a company that has gone from being reactive to proactive in our daily operations. Having the real-time information readily-available to management through Hubble has allowed us to increase productivity while reducing cost. Hubble gives us a huge competitive advantage that meets and exceeds all of our requirements, and those of our customers."

“Our research note, The Eight Hot and Cold Software Vendors of 2017, gives buyers and business leaders direction they can use to shorten the buying cycle,” said Ian Campbell, Nucleus Research analyst and the research note’s co-author. “The list of ‘Hot’ software vendors is short for a reason; not many have consistently demonstrated the ability to innovate and adapt to customer needs like insightsoftware.com has.”

