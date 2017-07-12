Cellular Sales Relocates in Reidsville

Cellular Sales' new store in Reidsville, N.C. opened on March 23. We didn’t move far, so our customers should still be able to find us easily. The people of Reidsville have been great to us, so we were excited to give them the flagship store we’ve wanted all along.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, has moved its store in Reidsville to a new location.

Formerly located at 1560 Freeway Drive, the new store has moved about a half mile down the road and now sits at 1640 Freeway Drive across from Mayflower Seafood. The store opened on March 23, and it’s the third Cellular Sales location in Rockingham County.

“We took this opportunity to have our own free-standing store,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Don White. “We didn’t move far, so our customers should still be able to find us easily. The people of Reidsville have been great to us, so we were excited to give them the flagship store we’ve wanted all along.”

Cellular Sales started in 1993 in Knoxville, Tenn. and has been growing ever since. The company's store count now surpasses 600 locations while employing more than 5,000 people. Cellular Sales' growth received recognition from Inc. Magazine by being named to its Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation's fastest-growing privately owned retailers eight times. Dane Scism, CEO of Cellular Sales, attributes the company's success to its focus on customer service throughout every facet of the shopping experience.

“This location provides us an opportunity to have our own standalone location that will help us stand out to people driving on Freeway Drive,” Regional Director Scott Love said. “We’re going to have the same team, same products and same quality of service, just in a new location.”

Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Reidsville may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Adam Ivers at adam.ivers(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

