New Year, Fresh Paint: CCAR Updates Website

The Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) is a non profit agency dedicated to putting a positive face on recovery. The Connecticut agency was founded in 1998 and has operated successfully statewide ever since. Along with advocacy, CCAR is dedicated to providing outstanding recovery support services. These services include three recovery community centers (located in Bridgeport, Hartford, and Windham CT), Telephone Recovery Support, and Emergency Department Recovery Coaching. CCAR is also the premier trainer of Recovery Coaches worldwide through The Center for Addiction Recovery Training (CART).

CCAR’s website was created in 1999 and has played an integral role in the provision of their recovery support services ever since. The original website served them well, but the organization decided it was time for a technological overhaul. This decision was prompted by their desire to apply for The Hartford Foundation Strategic Technology Grant through The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. The grant, valued as $40,000 towards technological advancement, was awarded to the agency in December 2016. The recovery organization was able to make several leaps and bounds due to the support of the Hartford Foundation, such as upgrade and migration of the phone line system and providers, upgrading staff computers and laptops, and overhaul their website.

CCAR’s website has always been a connection to their delivery of recovery support services across the state. The overhaul isn’t just about aesthetics. Even though the visual changes are significant, so is overall performance when compared to its prior iteration. One example of this benefit is recoverees unable to access CCAR’s community centers due to their location or lack of reliable transportation can use the website to sign up for Telephone Recovery Support (TRS) without any significant stutters or drops. TRS provides one on one check-ins from volunteers in the recovery community centers. The new website has streamlined this process and made it easier than ever to get linked up with this exceptional service.

CCAR’s website is also home to information about the multiple pathways to recovery that the agency supports. The idea that someone in recovery has options is one of CCAR’s principle ideologies, and the new website overhaul allows them to fully support that mission. The Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery greatly appreciates the opportunity provided to them by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and the hard work of the website developers, Jeff Buxton and Andrew Kaplan from Walden Pond. With the new upgrades, the staff at CCAR is able to work more efficiently and effectively, increasing the amount of recoverees they can reach per day. For more information, please visit CCAR’s website.

About CCAR: Since 1998 the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) has organized the recovery community (people in recovery, family members, friends and allies) to put a face on recovery and to provide recovery support services to help sustain recovery. By promoting recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction through advocacy, education and service, CCAR strives to end discrimination surrounding addiction and recovery, open new doors and remove barriers to recovery, maintain and sustain recovery regardless of the pathway, all the while ensuring that all people in recovery, and people seeking recovery, are treated with dignity and respect. CCAR envisions a world where the power, hope and healing of recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction is thoroughly understood and embraced.