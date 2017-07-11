July is National Ice Cream Month

Ice cream is one of the most fun and beloved deserts, and National Ice Cream Month is its big moment in the spotlight.

Custom labels and stickers can help brands get the word out about their products, and for companies in the frozen foods space, July is an especially great time to make a push: It's National Ice Cream Month. With summer temperatures setting in, ice cream is firmly in the snacking spotlight, and companies that take action quickly - and work with a high-speed labeling partner such as Lightning Labels - can debut exciting new branding while National Ice Cream Month is still ongoing.

A Great Promotional Opportunity

There are a few different ways for brands to create a custom label design celebrating National Ice Cream Month. One approach involves customizing the packaging but not changing the product within. The labels could have ice cream-based desert recipes on them, or simply celebrate the season with colorful images, text and logos.

A more ambitious take on National Ice Cream Month involves debuting limited-edition flavors for the summer. Bright and distinctive product packaging labels will let buyers know the contents are special, reminding shoppers that they only have a few short weeks to try this delicious flavor. If these promotions are popular enough, the customers may stay loyal to the brand as summer ends and temperatures drop again.

"Ice cream is one of the most fun and beloved deserts, and National Ice Cream Month is its big moment in the spotlight," said Lightning Labels Director of Business Development AnneMarie Campbell. "We at Lightning Labels are thrilled to help companies celebrate."

Tough Labels Needed

To make the most of National Ice Cream Month, brand managers have to make sure their custom labels don't fade when exposed to the cold and wet conditions inside a freezer case. This is what makes labeling ice cream more challenging than for other food products, but Lightning Labels is up to the task. Durable labels with materials and finishes designed to stand up to cold, wet conditions can keep ice cream looking good for its whole shelf life.

