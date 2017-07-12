GamEffective, an award-winning eLearning gamification provider, announced today it is making its platform available as a learning-platform-as-a-service solution to content providers.

Companies that are developing and offering content can use the microlearning and gamification platform to serve their customers, delivering learning to employees in an engaging & fun manner, ensuring exceptionally high rates of learning completion and knowledge retention as well as quick time to launch.

GamEffective supercharges employee performance and learning using digital motivation, microlearning and gamification. Its gamified learning platform serves learning in an automated and engaging way, guaranteeing knowledge consumption, growth and a tie-in to business results.

The European House-Ambrosetti, GamEffective’s LPAAS partner in Italy, is using GamEffective’s Learning-Platform-as-a-Service to improve learning and engagement in sales excellence, service, management and cross-functional collaboration. Ambrosetti is a leading learning provider in Italy. “We are excited about launching our content delivery using GamEffective’s platform. Our corporate partners are interested in breaking the classic learning repository mode of unengaging delivery, and GamEffective solves these issues with a system that is simple to manage yet engaging to users,” said Maurizio Besozzi, Customer Practice Leader at The European House-Ambrosetti. We used GamEffective to train sales people on a new product and had 100% engagement, and a content consumption rate of 99.4%.

LPASS is a Learning Platform as a Service for GamEffective certified learning partners.

This partnership provides content providers in fields such as learning, regulatory, compliance seminars, compliance training and more, an opportunity to deliver their own educational materials on top of GamEffective’s enterprise ready platform:



Easily create and tailor content for each client: With LPAAS, micro-learning and gamification projects are quick to create and simple to launch. GamEffective will provide a secure tenant for each client, enabling the upload or creation of materials for a specific customer, including simulations, quizzes and other smart missions.

“Pay as you go”: GamEffective offers a “pay as you go” option for Learning and Content

Consultants that wish to deliver on-boarding and learning projects to customers utilizing the GamEffective platform.

Enterprise ready: GamEffective’s SaaS platform can scale to tens of thousands of users, be delivered globally in multiple languages, and is mobile first and viewable from via a web browser. GamEffective integrates with LMS platforms like Moodle or SuccessFactors to access existing content and courses and the platform is SCORM compliant.

Rich Gamification and microlearning: GamEffective offers a rich gamification platform which contains game narratives, leaderboards, badges, challenges and more, allowing to administrators to set learning goals and engage users to the system. The content is delivered using advanced microlearning elements like spaced repetition and retrieval practice.

Certified Partnership: Each LPAAS partner will receive advanced training and will be featured on GamEffective’s Website as a certified LPAAS partner.

Contact us at lpass(at)gameffective(dot)com for more details.

About GamEffective

GamEffective is a leading workforce management company, helping companies engage employees to improve performance, motivation and learning. GamEffective supercharges learning through personalized gamification and real time feedback. The GamEffective platform can easily integrate with existing enterprise applications, providing a deep and effective gamification solution that significantly improves learning and is easily integrated into existing systems. GamEffective's innovative gamification workforce learning platform is used by leading multinationals.