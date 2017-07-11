We’ve even used Harvester to do a remote country-wide collection on 20 custodians that were within the same wide area network.

Kris Layton, Technical Lead of eDiscovery and Litigation Support for Justice Canada, expertly manages a review platform for a significantly large user base with more than 12 years of litigation support experience and six years of eDiscovery experience.

Many of Justice Canada’s clients need a tool that can efficiently produce a forensically sound collection that is cost effective. Several other tools were reviewed, but they weren’t user-friendly or easily managed. Many utilities require designated and highly trained personnel to assist in most data collections since many clients needing such services aren’t well versed in the area.

Recalling a conversation with a colleague near an elevator at Legal Tech New York who spoke highly of previous experience using Pinpoint Labs’ Harvester in a similar environment, Kris decided to evaluate Harvester. In terms of resources, a tremendous amount of time has been saved due to minimal legwork, accessible client support, and a straightforward interface that can be easily explained to personnel who are not technologically-versed.

Justice Canada continues to be a valued client of Pinpoint Labs.

Click here to view the full case study: "Justice Canada Relies on Harvester for 20 Custodian Country- Wide Collection"

For additional information regarding Justice Canada, visit http://www.justice.gc.ca/

For additional information regarding Pinpoint Labs, visit http://pinpointlabs.com/