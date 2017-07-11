With 17 different award-winning brands in our 2017 analysis, it’s clear that Canadian fleet operators have a variety of great vehicles to choose from.

Vincentric announced the 6th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ awards today with Ford Motor Company leading the way with 10 winning vehicles. Mercedes-Benz and Toyota also performed notably, each with four winning vehicles in this year’s Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada award lineup.

The winning Ford roster included the 6-time champion F-150 and 4-time winner F-250 pickup trucks, as well as the Transit Connect and Transit 150 in the van segments, with both vans earning the Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada award for the third year in a row. Mercedes-Benz also showed consistency among this year’s van winners, with the Metris and Sprinter models winning for the second and sixth year in a row, respectively. The Toyota success was widespread, with the Sienna winning the Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada in the minivan segment, the Tacoma in the small pickup segment, and the Prius C in the hybrid segment. Other brands with multiple winners included, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Infiniti.

“With 17 different award-winning brands in our 2017 analysis, it’s clear that Canadian fleet operators have a variety of great vehicles to choose from,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “Ultimately it’s important to identify which vehicles offer the lowest total cost of ownership to ensure optimal fleet use.”

To determine the 2017 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners, Vincentric performed a detailed cost of ownership analysis on over 2,000 vehicle configurations based on typical use in a commercial fleet. Each vehicle was evaluated in all 10 provinces using 24 different lifecycle cost scenarios and eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.

Additional information regarding all of the winners of the Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ awards for the 2017 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at http://www.vincentric.com.

