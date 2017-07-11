With this activewear, anyone can transition seamlessly from the office to the gym and feel less sore after their workout -- and S P I R I T U S dries quickly and smells fresh.

S P I R I T U S ® proudly announces its new activewear, engineered to boost energy levels and promote cell regeneration while remaining dry and odor-free after a workout, is now available on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter.

The revolutionary, advanced activewear, manufactured from an exclusive fabric that combines infrared and silver technology, is the result of a collaboration with two American fabric tech companies, textile experts and a textile manufacturer.

“We created S P I R I T U S with young professionals in mind,” said S P I R I T U S Co-founder Kevin Dinh. “With this activewear, anyone can transition seamlessly from the office to the gym. They will feel less sore after their workout, and S P I R I T U S dries quickly and smells fresh – even after the most strenuous workout, whether outside or in the gym.”

Dinh explains that thermal reactive minerals embedded into the activewear’s fabric converts body heat into infrared energy, which promotes blood circulation, energy recovery and cell regeneration. At the same time, the company’s trademarked PROFORMANCE™ fabric wicks away moisture – and has been proven to dry up to 35 percent faster than traditional fabrics on the market today.

In addition, the use of pure silver fiber in PROFORMANCE prevents unpleasant odors and keeps the active-wear smelling fresh, during and after workouts.

After assembling a team and spending two years on research and development, the S P I R I T U S team created the PROFORMANCE line of activewear: a premium all-black collection that focuses on sleek simplicity and modern design, crafted to complement any person’s body shape and support their movements.

The silver technology in the active-wear is provided by the company XT2®. With the infrared technology provided by Celliant®, the team effectively brought the technology that’s commonly used for medical applications into the world of sports and fashion.

For more information or to purchase S P I R I T U S at a discount during crowdfunding, visit the S P I R I T U S Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

About S P I R I T U S

Based in Australia, S P I R I T U S ® is a dynamic team comprised of an engineer, a fashion designer, a personal trainer and fitness enthusiasts with a common goal to create the most technologically advanced, premium quality, comfortable and great looking active-wear in the market. The team includes Kevin Dinh, a graduate enginneer from the University of Melbourne, Kent Le, a self-taught entrepreneur who has a successful business in sports shoes, and Brianna Wood, an Australian fashion designer with over 15 years of experience in apparel product development and design. The team developed an exclusive hi-tech material in collaboration with two esteemed American fabric tech companies, textile experts and a textile manufacturer. For more information, visit http://www.spiritusactive.com/.