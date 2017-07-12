FIREPROOF, a provider of a suite of document management solutions that dramatically improve how enterprises manage documents and other information, today announced the addition of M-Files Enterprise Information Management platform to its Digital Document Management solutions portfolio.

As an M-Files partner, FIREPROOF will engage with companies in central Ohio to help them become more efficient in how they manage, secure and share their information and documents. FIREPROOF's customer base consists of a wide array of organizations in multiple industries, including healthcare, education, legal services, government and more. FIREPROOF intends to leverage M-Files to help transition its clients from paper and folder-based schemes for managing their business information and processes to a dynamic digital enterprise content management system for improving efficiency and workflow, maximizing information reuse, eliminating redundancy and avoiding conflicts and data loss.

"We work with all types of businesses, and they each have unique document management needs. The flexibility of FIREPROOF and the configurability of M-Files gives us a major strategic advantage, because it enables us to effectively address the specific requirements of our customers in these demanding market segments," said Mike James, CEO at FIREPROOF. "M-Files is intuitive and user-friendly, which results in a fast implementation process and a high user adoption rate for our customers who are in need of an easy-to-use yet powerful solution for their document management requirements.”

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files enterprise information management (EIM) solutions eliminate information silos and provide quick and easy access to the right content from any core business system and device. M-Files achieves higher levels of user adoption resulting in faster ROI with a uniquely intuitive approach to EIM and enterprise content management (ECM) that is based on managing information by "what" it is versus "where" it's stored. With flexible cloud and hybrid deployment options, M-Files places the power of EIM in the hands of the business user and reduces demands on IT by enabling those closest to the business need to access and control content based on their requirements. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use the M-Files EIM system as a single platform for managing front office and back office business operations, which improves productivity and quality while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.

About FIREPROOF

FIREPROOF offers a wide range of services and flexible solutions that encompass every aspect of their clients’ information lifecycles. The FIREPROOF suite of services includes Digital Document Management, Workflow and Office Automation Software, Litigation Support and eDiscovery, Document Scanning Solutions, Data Protection and Backup, Secure Document Storage and Certified Destruction. Learn more at http://www.fireproof.com.

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.