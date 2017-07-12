iResponze® will be exhibiting at GBTA Convention 2017 in Boston, MA. This event brings together thousands of business travel managers and industry suppliers to share insights, introduce products and review current trends.

GBTA Convention 2017 will feature 400+ exhibitors and nearly 7,000 attendees from around the globe. This annual event promotes small and large business growth in the travel industry, with an Expo floor of new innovations and over 60+ hours of diverse educational opportunities, including CEO panels, general sessions and professional development seminars.

iResponze® will be featuring its signature guest review management services, currently utilized by hundreds of hotels and restaurants across the US and Canada.

Today’s business travelers trust the reviews of others, and responses to reviews are often included in their evaluation. iResponze® partners with hotels and restaurants by responding to online reviews on their behalf. This collaboration allows staff to focus on what they do best – deliver exceptional guest experiences.

“Exhibiting at GBTA Convention 2017 is a terrific way for us to meet one-on-one with potential clients and showcase the innovative guest review management services our company offers,” says Rose Mentrie, Chief Innovation Officer of iResponze. “I encourage attendees to stop by our Booth #2238 and visit with Susan Wardzala, Client Development Manager, to hear how online reputation management positively impacts occupancy and revenues.”

About iResponze®

Created by hotel professionals, iResponze was established to fill a need within the hospitality community. Owners and General Managers of hotels and restaurants found managing guest review responses a challenge in their hectic schedules. iResponze is a solution to provide a 360-degree approach to reputation management combining industry knowledge with SEO expertise. Learn more at http://www.iresponze.com.

