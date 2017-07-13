Patch Panel “By adding these new patch panels to our portfolio, we can now offer our customers a comprehensive connectivity solution for nearly every application," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager

MilesTek, a leading manufacturer and supplier of products designed to address military and avionics applications, announced today that they have released a new series of patch panels to address multi-technology connectivity applications.

The 28 new patch panels cover Ethernet (RJ45), Fiber Optic, USB, HDMI and GPIB technologies/interfaces. Each panel features a black powder coat finish for added durability.

Shielded and unshielded versions, 1U and 2U models as well as Universal Sub Panels that can be housed in the REF00001 universal master rack panel are now available.

“By adding these new patch panels to our portfolio, we can now offer our customers a comprehensive connectivity solution for nearly every application. Our new panel line-up covers almost every voice, video and data interface used today,“ said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

These new patch panels are in stock and ready for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Denton, Texas and is AS9100C and ISO9001:2008 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics company.