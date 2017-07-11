Fit4D, a leading diabetes patient engagement solution, has earned a Platinum overall Impact Business Model rating (the highest rating available) by GIIRS, the Global Impact Investing Rating System. GIIRS was developed by B Lab, a non-profit dedicated to supporting for-profit companies to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

A GIIRS rating analyzes a company’s social impact performance against peers. Fit4D met the criteria for a Platinum impact rating through its commitment to empowering the lives of the nearly 29-million people in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fit4D successfully combines two important elements: a Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) who acts as a personal coach to deliver customized plans that address individual barriers to self-management, along with a technology platform that facilitates scalability.

“We are proud to have been recognized as a company with a strong social mission by GIIRS,” said David Weingard, CEO of Fit4D. “Our CDEs work tirelessly every day to empower and motivate people with diabetes. Our mission is to improve the health of people with diabetes and we are looking to continuously scale the reach of our CDEs so that as many patients as possible can have access to expert support, enabling them to live more fully with diabetes.”

“We are thrilled with the impact Fit4D is demonstrating in our communities and health system as evidenced by their Platinum business model GIIRS rating,” said Fit4D Board Member and Investor, Cody Nystrom, Managing Director SJF Ventures. “SJF is committed to investing in companies who provide meaningful societal impact and Fit4D’s adherence and engagement solution is delivering proven outcomes for patients of their pharmaceutical and payer clients.”

Fit4D is a technology-enabled health coaching solution that scales the ability of expert certified diabetes educators (CDEs) to reach and engage patients. Fit4D clients include pharmaceutical companies with a branded drug or device seeking to improve initiation and adherence, and payers looking to improve health outcomes and quality measures.

The company’s team of CDEs across the country leverages the Fit4D technology platform to engage patients with personalized plans that address the individual barriers one faces when learning to self-manage the condition. Coaching topics include diabetes education, tips and tactics to initiate therapy and improve medication adherence, the importance of preventive care, nutrition, exercise, advice to overcome psychosocial barriers, weight management and more.

About Fit4D

Fit4D’s mission is to improve the lives of people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases worldwide. Fit4D delivers scalable and cost-effective personalized patient programs using a technology platform to optimize the mix of digital and human-based touch points. The Fit4D clinical team of certified diabetes educators (CDEs) is comprised of dietitians, exercise physiologists, nurses, and social workers, who are passionate about empowering people with diabetes to live rich, healthy and fulfilling lives.

Fit4D’s Fortune 500 clients include pharmaceutical, payer, provider and wellness companies. Fit4D, a Startup Health transformer company, has also engaged in numerous joint initiatives with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Diabetes Association, and the Diabetes Research Institute. For more information, visit: http://www.fit4d.com.

About B Lab and GIIRS

B Lab is a US-based nonprofit dedicated to building a new sector of the economy that uses the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. In pursuit of this vision, B Lab focuses on (i) developing GIIRS Ratings & Analytics, a global impact ratings system and analytics platform that drives private investment capital to high impact for-profit social enterprises, (ii) establishing social and environmental performance standards for certifying B Corporations, and (iii) promoting a new corporate form for profit-based companies providing a public benefit. For more information, visit http://www.giirs.org, http://www.bcorporation.net, and http://www.benefitcorp.net.

About SJF Ventures

SJF Ventures is a venture capital fund with offices in Durham, NC, New York and San Francisco. SJF has a 18-year successful record of assisting visionary and talented management teams in building industry-leading firms providing meaningful societal impact. SJF provides strong expertise and networks in the technology-enhanced services sectors of energy, infrastructure, health and education. For more information visit http://www.sjfventures.com.