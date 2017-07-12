Liebherr Wine Refrigerator - HW8000 The engineering on the inside of a Liebherr appliance is every bit as sophisticated as the design on the outside. The HW 8000 features two different temperature zones to ensure that red and white wines are stored at the correct temperature.

Liebherr Appliances, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of premium refrigeration for more than 60 years, introduces its HW 8000 fully integrated 24-inch wine cabinet. With home remodeling on the rise, and homeowners gravitating toward more personalization, Liebherr offers diverse options in refrigeration that complement all kitchen styles - from contemporary to traditional and transitional.

The new 24-inch wine cabinet blends in beautifully with any kitchen cabinetry for the ultimate dream kitchen, in combination with Liebherr refrigerators and freezers. The wine cabinet panels can be customized to match cabinetry heights of 70-, 80-, or 84-inches. Up to 80 wine bottles are stored on sleek wooden shelves, while providing sophisticated wine presentation with an attractive labeling system. The well-organized interior is illuminated with cool LED lighting, which emit lesser heat and no UV radiation, preserving the best quality of stored wines.

The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) recently conducted a survey that reported clean lines, built-ins, and contemporary-styled kitchens are the most popular among consumers. In addition, white and gray dominated color schemes and two-toned kitchens are gaining popularity. Liebherr’s fully integrated refrigerators, freezers and wine cabinets, like the HW 8000, allow for cabinetry customization to match the overall kitchen design thanks to easy installation and Door-on-Door technology.

The engineering on the inside of a Liebherr appliance is every bit as sophisticated as the design on the outside. The HW 8000 features two different temperature zones to ensure that red and white wines are stored at the correct temperature. Interior features like SoftSystem automatically close the door, even when the door is fully loaded, and a safety thermostat ensures the wine cabinet never reaches temperatures lower than 32° F to prevent damage to the stored wines.

“We are noticing a shift with consumers wanting to invest more in home remodeling projects and appliances that add value to their home,” says Josef Steigmiller, Divisional Director of the Refrigerators and Freezers Division of Liebherr USA, Co. “A wine refrigerator is a great addition to the home for wine enthusiasts that may not have the space for an entire wine cellar room, but appreciate fine wine and having quick access to chilled bottles when entertaining with family and friends.”

According to the American Institute of Architects' (AIA), homeowners are opting to invest in improving their current home over relocating or purchasing a new home. Mark Boud, Chief Economist at Metrostudy explains that “the current strength of the remodeling market can be attributed primarily to economics – low mortgage rates, strong existing home sales, the bull stock market run, good job gains, and now more recently, wage gains. Baby-boomers will continue retiring and aging in place as they have been, and Millennials will be increasingly maturing in their life stages... And, with housing affordability an issue in many markets across the country, Millennials will be more inclined to purchase older, more-affordable existing homes that will necessitate renovations. Demographics will matter greatly to remodeling over the next few years as the economic cycle matures.”

About Liebherr Appliances

Driven by innovation and characterized by sophisticated, elegant design, the family-owned and German-based Liebherr Appliances brings the best of European cooling to the Americas. With more than 60 years of expertise in premium refrigeration, Liebherr Appliances combines quality, design, and innovation to offer high-end refrigeration solutions for the modern home or business. Visit home.liebherr.com to learn more about Liebherr's full product line of freestanding, built-in and fully integrated refrigerators and freezers, wine, and humidor cigar storage units.