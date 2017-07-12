ActiveLED Launches Marine Certified LED Lighting Series

Marine Series of High Performance LED Fixtures by ActiveLED for Marine Vessels We design and build our fixtures to stand tough in one of the harshest environment on the planet.

ActiveLED, Inc., a U.S. based innovator and manufacturer of performance LED lighting luminaires, announced today that it has formally released its Marine Series LED Lighting Series. This series of LED fixtures is designed and certified for use on marine vessels, offshore drilling rigs and platforms. SEE VIDEO

"Most LED fixtures will corrode out on the seas, but not the fixtures that make up our new Marine Series," says Chad Randall, Vice President of Marketing for ActiveLED. "We design and build our fixtures using only the highest quality anti-corrosive materials that won't break down, and are certified to stand tough in one of the harshest environment on the planet."

ActiveLED also states that having to constantly perform costly and dangerous maintenance is also a thing of the past. The Marine Series includes a 10 year warranty and feature Lum-Intense, a new LED lighting luminaire technology designed to punch an intense amount of light out of a smaller fixture without the light pollution and glare associated with other LED Lighting fixtures.

The Marine Series includes fixtures certified for: UL1598/A, Class I, Div 1, Class I, Div 2, Class II, Div 1, and Class II, Div 2.

For more information and specification sheets about the Marine Series by ActiveLED, visit HERE or contact ActiveLED directly at 888-288-9080.

About ActiveLED

ActiveLED, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ringdale Industries and designs, manufactures and assembles high performance LED lighting luminaires in America. ActiveLED is based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Singapore.