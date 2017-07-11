Folio: is excited to announce the program for the 2017 Folio: Show, to be held at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on October 9-11, 2017. The Folio: Show is specifically designed to deliver insight, inspiration and actionable ideas to challenges facing the magazine and digital media industry. It features the deepest educational program available at any industry conference, and the most qualified speakers.

Built by the Folio: team with the assistance of an all-star team of industry advisors, this year’s program includes five tracks— Content, Marketing, Ad Ops/Production, Events and Sales. Each session, crafted with attendees in mind, will explore trends and actionable best practices in each area with an emphasis on how to take attendee’s organizations to new heights.

Speakers for the Folio: Show include Melinda Lee, SVP & General Manager of Video at Meredith, Robb Lee, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at ASAE, Meena Thiruvengadam, Global Head of Audience Engagement at Bloomberg Media, Jerry Solomon, Managing Director of StudioTEN at TEN: The Enthusiast Network & more!

The conference program is coupled with exciting networking experiences that are sure to provide ample opportunities to share successful tips and advice with your fellow media peers.

