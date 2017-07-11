BestCompaniesAZ Clients Charles Schwab takes home the Women's initiative spotlight award; USAA the Diversity initiative spotlight award.

This year's 5th annual azcentral.com Top Companies to Work for in Arizona award recipients were recognized at a ceremony recently held at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort, led by sponsors of the annual program -- Republic Media, parent company to The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com; presenting sponsor Arizona Commerce Authority; consulting partner BestCompaniesAZ; and research partner Best Companies Group. The 100 honorees were recognized for their accomplishments in creating outstanding workplace cultures for their employees.

The 100 companies that made the list were selected based on an extensive evaluation of employer practices and high marks in satisfaction from employees surveyed at each participating company. "Our goal with the 'Top Companies' program is to help develop Arizona as a leader in creating quality, successful employers, thus positively impacting our local economy and attracting the top talent all businesses need to succeed," said Heather Kivatinos, recruitment sales manager at Republic Media.

"With this being the 5th anniversary of the "Top Companies" program, we are quite impressed to see these Arizona employers continue to hold the bar high for Arizona with an impressive employee engagement score of approximately 92 percent favorable, which is more than double the national average engagement score," says Denise Gredler, founder & CEO, BestCompaniesAZ, and consulting partner for the program.

The top-ranking companies that took the No. 1 spot within their respective categories were:



U.S. Employees 25-99 - Equity Methods

U.S. Employees 100 to 999 - Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

U.S. Employees 1,000 or more - Protiviti

Spotlight winners honored this year were:



Diversity Initiatives - USAA

Women's Initiatives - Charles Schwab

Spirit Award - Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The full list of the 100 Top Companies is published on azcentral.com and BestCompaniesAZ.com.

Registration is open now for the upcoming 2018 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona competition. Register now to receive important notifications and to get started early in preparing your company for next year.

