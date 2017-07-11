"Informed", featuring host Rob Lowe, introduces its audience to interesting topics which range from technological progress to medical stories and breakthroughs that are occurring in today's modern society. An upcoming episode introduces its audience to a number of doctors and specialists in the field of plastic surgery.

Audiences will enjoy learning about what specialists are doing in plastic surgery today. Plastic surgery, as opposed to cosmetic surgery, is a surgical specialty designed to address and reconstruct any body or facial defects that have occurred due to burns, trauma, birth disorders, and disease. Expert plastic surgeons are available to reconstruct and correct many dysfunctional body areas. They specialize in burn repair surgery, breast reconstruction, repair of congenital defects such as cleft palates, upper and lower extremity reconstruction, hand surgery, and scar revision surgery.

Some plastic surgery specialists have additional training to be able to also perform all types of cosmetic surgeries, which can include breast enhancements, reductions, and lifts, rhinoplasty (nose surgery), cheek or chin enhancements, facelifts, brow, neck, and eyelid lifts, tummy tucks, liposuction, filler treatments, Botox, and laser resurfacing.

Public television programming on plastic surgery meets or exceeds quality standards.